Sunny Sunday Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sunny, clear skies will continue throughout your Sunday. A great day to spend outside or head down to the beach with low risk for rip currents

There is no chance of rain in sight this upcoming week! We will see the sunny skies persist throughout the start of this upcoming week. By Wednesday you can expect partly cloudy skies with moisture surging to our west but our rain chances will stay little to none. Temperatures will be getting back to around average with highs in the in to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s this week.