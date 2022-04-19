Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

After a stormy stretch, we are looking at nothing but sunshine for the next week! We start off chilly in the 40’s and 50’s for most in the wake of that cold front. A northerly wind is pumping in cooler and drier air with dewpoints in the 40’s.

Throughout the day, full sunshine will return with northerly winds continuing at 5-15 mph. Highs will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with no rain chance. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s yet again.

We stay rain free through the weekend with lots of sunshine. Highs will stay in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s through midweek before we warm back into the 80’s for the second half of the work week with lows in the 60’s.