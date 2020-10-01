Sunny streak sticks around, Get set for some cooler mornings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Picture perfect weather continues for the Gulf Coast. Another front will move through keeping the region dry in the days ahead.

A cold front will slide south through the region tonight. There will not be enough moisture to supper rain, so we will leave the forecast dry. This front will be a reinforcing shot of cooler air. North winds will settle into the region allowing temperatures to cool. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s closer to the coast. Steady north and northeast breezes will continue into Friday morning.

High pressure will build back into the region continuing our streak of sunny days. Highs will reach the middle 70s for most of the region. Expect lower 70s inland. The coolest period will continue Friday night and into Saturday morning. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The quiet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Highs will reach 80 by Sunday.

A few extra clouds will enter the forecast through the first half of next week, but it still looks to remain dry. Highs will rebound into the middle 80s by Wednesday.