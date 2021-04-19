Sunny streak continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After plenty of rain last week, our pattern has completely flipped and we will see abundant sunshine through the work week. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 50’s inland, mid 50’s along the I-10 corridor and upper 50’s and lower 60’s along the beaches with partly cloudy skies. Overnight into early tomorrow morning, we could see one or two sprinkles here and there, but most should stay dry!

If you enjoyed the weather today, you are going to love your Tuesday forecast as well! We start off partly cloudy with about a 10% that one or two of you see a sprinkle, but most should stay dry. After lunch, the clouds will clear out and highs will top out in the mid 70’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s at the beaches.

The sunshine continues through the week before our next system approaches and brings our next rain chance on Saturday. Temperatures will stick in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s midweek, and 50’s and 60’s as you get closer to the weekend.