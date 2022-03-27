MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! We have had another day with lots of sunshine and temperatures have been very warm into the upper-70’s with some places reaching 80 degrees. We will continue to see clear skies throughout the rest of the evening with temperatures a little warmer than last night into the mid-50’s overnight tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible along I-10 tomorrow morning, so be careful on the roadways. Monday and Tuesday will stay mostly clear of clouds with temperatures into the low-80’s, but clouds will start to move into the area by the later evening hours on Tuesday.

Our next rain chance comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the form of showers and storms ahead of a cold front. Some storms could be severe. Make sure you have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings especially with this line of storms moving through the area overnight.

Have a great week!