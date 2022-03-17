Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

RIGHT NOW: We start with some patchy dense fog this morning, but we are not under a Dense Fog Advisory currently. Temps are starting in the 40’s and 50’s for most with mostly clear skies.

TODAY: Whatever fog we see will clear around mid-morning. Temps will climb to the low-to-mid 70’s for most this afternoon with mostly clear skies. Enjoy the sunshine!

TONIGHT: Clouds will build tonight as our next system approaches. Lows tonight will drop to the 50’s and 60’s for most.

FRIDAY: We are WEATHER AWARE for Friday. Starting around sunrise, storms will start moving in. All of the News 5 area is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms with damaging winds, hail, and a couple of tornadoes all possible. The storms look to move out late in the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND: We clear out this weekend with sunshine returning! Temps will stay in the 70’s with lows in the 40’s and 50’s.

NEXT WEEK: We keep the sunshine and warm temps around for Monday before showers and storms return Tuesday into Wednesday. We also bring in the chance for strong to severe storms yet again those days.