Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast! We are set to have a calm weekend across the region with clear skies and temperatures in the 60’s. You can expect temperatures to warm up as we head into the afternoon hours today with highs into the low-60’s. For the parades tonight, temperatures will cool off into the mid-40’s by 8pm and will drop into the mid- to upper-30’s overnight tonight. Tomorrow, we will have more of the same with sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-60’s.

Our next rain chance comes on Monday at a 40 percent chance of seeing some rain showers along the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the mid-70’s by midweek with rain chances possible through all of next week.