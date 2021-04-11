Sunny skies Monday, scattered rain and storms ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies started off cloudy this morning, but the sunshine returned this afternoon with plenty of blue skies and temperatures topping out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 50’s in our inland communities, mid 50’s along I-10 and upper 50’s to lower 60’s at the beaches. Skies will be clear with a north wind of around 5 mph.

We heat back up to the 80’s for most tomorrow (70’s along the beaches) with tons of sun. Soak up that sunshine while you can, because starting Tuesday, we enter an unsettled weather pattern.

Scattered showers and storms look to persist from Tuesday through next weekend. Not everyone will see rain every day, but that chance is out there for the next several days. There is current NOT a stated severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center for this week, but we will keep an eye on it! Highs will top out in the upper 70’s Tuesday, but we will settle into the mid-70’s through the rest of the week.