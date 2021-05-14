Sunny Skies and Low Humidity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunshine returned tomorrow and we’ll get a lot more of it over the next few days.

Today starts cool and clear with out the door temperatures mainly in the 50s. We’ll warm steadily, eventually to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Expect a mostly sunny sky and low humidity! Tonight will turn cool again with lows dropping back into the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Fantastic weather carries over into the weekend as tomorrow will be a lot like today. Sunday just adds a few more clouds, a little more humidity, and highs will be more so in the lower to mid-80s.

Moisture will increase next week and we’ll bring back the chance for daily scattered showers and storms, but rain chances don’t look too high at the moment. We’ll keep you posted if that looks to change. Temperatures will run close to average with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.