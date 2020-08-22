Sunny Saturday, wet pattern begins tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Tropical Storm Marco has formed in the Caribbean and we are keeping an eye on both tropical storms as they head towards the Gulf of Mexico.

This morning we are waking up to a few isolated thunderstorms across our area. This afternoon there is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. We have some dry our in our mid-levels that is keeping our rain chances low. This also means that we will see sunny skies and warmer temperatures this afternoon with a high of 90 degrees.

Tomorrow the wetter weather begins with a 50% chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 80s. rain chances will continue to rise as we head towards Tuesday and the middle of next week. As the two tropical systems intend to enter the Gulf of Mexico our rain chances will rise. It all depends where the systems make landfall on the type of weather, we will see here at the Gulf Coast.

TROPICS:

What was once TD-14 is now Tropical Storm Marco as it heads towards the Gulf of Mexico. Overnight a center of circulation has formed with more impressive convection. Marco is expected to just clip the eastern shore of the Yucatan Peninsula and then emerge in the Gulf. The models have been confident of Marco making landfall somewhere along the Texas coast Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Laura is located over the Virgin Islands this morning as its track has Laura making landfall along the Dominican Republic and Cuba. This will help keep Laura from rapidly intensifying over warm waters. It all depends how much the islands will influence Laura on the intensity forecast once Laura emerges into the Gulf of Mexico. The ridge of high pressure moved farther westward which influenced the track to shift farther west. Models are still showing a possible landfall from the TX coast all the way to the FL panhandle. There is still great uncertainty with Laura more than 4 days out.