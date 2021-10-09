Sunny Saturday Skies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! I hope you are ready for some sunshine because we got plenty of it in store! We started out with temperatures in the low 60s and as we head towards the afternoon our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

There is no chance of rain this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be staying in the mid to upper 80s this upcoming week. The streak of sunshine will continue through this week as well. A great beach forecast over the next few days with low risk for rip currents.