Sunny Saturday, Lovely Easter ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It will be a chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s as you are waking up! It will warm up pretty quickly to near 60 degrees by lunchtime and near 70 degrees by the afternoon. Winds today will start out of the northeast but gradually shift to SE throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s to near 70 degrees for most.

Lows tonight look a little warmer in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s north of I-10 and upper 40’s and 50’s near the coast.

Looking ahead….Your Easter Sunday forecast looks “EGG-cellent” with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60’s at the beaches and lower 70’s north of I-10. Winds will be out of the east at around 5 mph.

This dry pattern looks to stick around through midweek with temperatures warming to the upper 70’s and near 80 by Wednesday. We bring back small rain chances for the second half of your work week with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, but that rain looks to clear out for next weekend.