Sunny Mother’s Day, rain returns Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon has just been gorgeous with blue skies and temperatures reaching the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Clear skies will continue overnight with lows near average in the upper 50’s inland, lower 60’s along 1-10 and mid-to-upper 60’s at the coast.

The sunshine sticks around for your Mother’s Day with highs in the low-to-mid 80’s. Soak up the sun tomorrow, because rain returns Monday with some strong to severe storms possible. The scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger through midweek with highs in the low 80’s and lows in the 60’s. The sun and cooler air will make a come back towards the end of the week into next weekend.