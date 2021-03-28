Sunny Monday, rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon we had a line of showers and thunderstorms move through the News 5 area. These storms are exiting at this time. We could see a few lingering showers move through, but the trend will be clearing after midnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper 40’s in our inland communities, lower 50’s near I-10 and mid-to-upper 50’s closer to the coast. Winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph.

Your Monday starts off with a few clouds, but the sunshine will break through in the afternoon with temperatures reaching near 70 degrees for most. Those at the coast will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 60’s.

The rain comes back into the picture Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system moves through. This looks to exit the area by Thursday ushering in cooler and drier air. Temperatures by the end of the week with be in the mid-to-upper 60’s with lows in the 40s. Dry skies should continue Thursday through the weekend.