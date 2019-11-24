Sunny Monday, rain coming mid-week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be chilly again with lows in the upper 30’s inland and mid-40’s near the coastline. Because it will be clear with very few clouds, the temperature will drop fast, so grab that jacket before going out! The wind has died down, so it won’t feel as cool as last night.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with plenty of sunshine, but we will see temperatures a couple of degrees warmer in the mid-60’s.

For the rest of your work week, temperatures will stick in the 70’s, but another weak cold front is forecast to pass our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While we won’t notice as much of a temperature difference, it will bump up our rain chances overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This should clear out for Thanksgiving which will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 70’s.

FOR THANKSGIVING TRAVEL – While we are only expecting rain with this system mid-week, other areas of the country will be impacted. For Wednesday morning, be sure to check your flights especially for the Midwest, Northeast, and the West Coast. For the weekend after Thanksgiving, as of now, check your connections specifically in the plains and Midwest. These aren’t the only areas, but it will get you started! Be patient and stay safe and informed!