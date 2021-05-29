Sunny Memorial Day weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today was a great start to the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures in the 80’s and clear skies this morning with more clouds coming in this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 50’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 60’s at the coast. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

The sunshine and dry skies will continue through the rest of your Memorial Day weekend! Highs for your Sunday will reach the low-to-mid 80’s for most. The good news is, the rip current risk is low at the beaches for the rest of the weekend as well!

Cloud cover will start to increase Tuesday into Wednesday before we bring back scattered showers and storms for the end of your work week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s and 70’s. The tropics remain quiet!