Sunny Memorial Day ahead, rain returns next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today continued the lovely Memorial Day weekend weather we are having with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, sunshine, and a cool north wind. Tonight will be similar to last night with lows in the mid-to-upper 50’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 60’s at the beaches. Skies will stay mostly clear with a north wind at around 5 mph.

The sunshine will continue through Memorial Day with temperatures more seasonable in the mid-to-upper 80’s. The rip current risk also stays low through the rest of the holiday weekend.

Cloud cover will start to increase Tuesday into Wednesday before we bring back scattered showers and storms for the end of your work week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s and 70’s. The tropics remain quiet!