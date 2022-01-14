Sunny Friday, Stormy Saturday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting calm and chilly in the 30’s north of I-10 and 40’s at the coast. The radar is quiet and skies are clear to start.

Throughout the day, we will see some clouds filter in this afternoon with highs topping out the low-to-mid 60’s yet again. The rain chance stays at zero today as well. Tonight, clouds will continue to move in with lows dropping into the 40’s, near average for this time of year.

We see major changes this weekend….A potent cold front will approach on Saturday bringing scattered showers and storms ahead of and along it. There is a low chance of isolated strong to severe storms mainly along the NW FL coastline where there is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms outlined. The main threat would be damaging winds, but we cannot rule out a brief spin-up tornado or two. Again, this chance is low. The rain and storms move out early Sunday morning ushering in COLD air. We cannot rule out a few flakes here and there in our northern communities, but that is up in the air depending on how quickly the cold and dry air moves in. Either way, impacts are not expected. Wind chill values will likely not get out of the 20’s and 30’s on Sunday with blustery winds and the clouds sticking around.