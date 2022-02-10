MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A pleasant and warmer start to our day with temperatures in the upper 50s. We will end this week with plenty of blue skies!

We will warm into the upper-60s this afternoon with sunny skies. We could see a few upper level clouds. Tonight we will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s. A great weekend ahead for Mardi Gras parades!

A cold front will be passing in the middle of this weekend and will only bring a slight chance of a shower Sunday. We will be cooling down behind the front with highs in the mid 50s on Valentine’s Day. We will be mostly sunny starting out next week.