MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are ending this weekend with plenty of sunshine! We are starting out with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon with no chance for rain.

We have a quiet evening ahead with temperatures dipping into the 50s by 7 pm. Tomorrow morning we will be waking up to the upper 30s. A chance in our pattern this week with the wind shifting from the south and pumping in more Gulf moisture. Off and on showers with a warming trend for this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s by Wednesday!