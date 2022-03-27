MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are ending the weekend with plenty of sunshine! It will be hard to find a cloud in sight this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A great beach and boat day with low risk for rip currents.

A warming stretch this week with highs in the low 80s by Tuesday afternoon. That sunshine will stick around until Wednesday. We are tracking our next chance of severe weather Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms could produce a few stronger storms.