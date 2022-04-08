Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start out cooler in the 40’s and 50’s for most this morning with low humidity, breezy conditions, and clear skies.

Throughout the day, highs will top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. It will be windy again with a NW wind at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph with very very low humidity. Because of this, there is a RED FLAG WARNING in place for most of our counties. This means you should refrain from burning because any fire that does start could get out of control very quickly and easily.

Out on the water, there is a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in place through Saturday evening. At the coast, there is a HIGH RISK for rip currents today that drops to moderate this weekend.

Tonight will be CHILLY with lows dropping to the 40’s near the coast and 30’s north of I-10. It will stay breezy with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Your weekend looks LOVELY with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and lows in the 40’s. The humidity will stay low as well with tons of sunshine.

Next week we see small rain chances return as a system stalls out to the west. Temps will warm into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s as the humidity returns.