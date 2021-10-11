Sunny, dry and warm weather continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We had tons of blue sky and sunshine today with temps in the 80’s and calm conditions. This is because high pressure is dominating keeping our skies clear. Nothing to speak of on our radar and it will stay that way for the next several days. Overnight, lows will drop to the mid-60’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s south of I-10 with a light north breeze.

Your Tuesday will look very similar to today but we could see some patchy dense fog in the morning. Through the afternoon highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s and tons of sun. No rain chance. Dry air looks to stick around through at least midweek which means rain chances stay at zero for the next several days.

As we move into Friday through Saturday, our next system approaches. This will bring scattered showers and storms, but after that moves through, sunshine, drier air, and cooler temps will usher back in starting Sunday.

In the tropics, we are tracking two areas, both with a low chance for development. The good news is, these look to stay away from our neighborhood and curving back into the Atlantic. Over the next 7 days temps stay consistent in the mid-to-upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s with plenty of sunshine. We bring back a couple of clouds midweek with small rain chances by the end of the week and cooler temps Sunday.