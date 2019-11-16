Sunny days ahead, warming trend next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Expect upper 30’s if you are north of I-65 and the low-to-mid 40’s south of I-65. The good news is the skies will be clear, so great conditions for star gazing!

Tomorrow will be picture-perfect with highs in the mid-60’s, sunny skies, and lows in the 40’s for tomorrow night. It will a great day for any outdoor activities!

The next several days show little to no rain chance, mostly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend. The high temperatures will climb a couple of degrees each day until the end of the work week where we reach the mid-70’s (average temperature is 71°). This won’t last too long with our next cold front forecast to pass Friday into Saturday, dropping our temperatures back down.

There is an area of clouds and low pressure that we are watching in the tropics with a low chance for development. This is not a threat to our area, but is a great reminder that hurricane season lasts until November 30.