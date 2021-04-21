Sunny, Cool, and Breezy Today; Near Record Lows Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’ll get a lot of sunshine the next couple of days, but temperatures will also be running a bit below average!

Today starts cool and clear. We’ll warm up gradually today and by this afternoon most will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, which is 5-10 degrees below average, with a steady and sometimes breezy north wind. With sunshine, it should feel great, especially with low humidity.

It will turn chilly tonight as most will drop to the low and mid-40s for lows with inland areas dropping into the upper 30s! That chill will be gone pretty quickly tomorrow with more sunshine and highs in the low 70s!

Clouds will increase Friday ahead of our next system. By late afternoon into the evening, we could see a few isolated showers and storms. Saturday is when the storm system will move into our area. A few strong to severe storms look possible.

Storms move away Saturday night into Sunday. For the end of the weekend into early next week, we’ll see near-average temperatures and sunshine.