Sunny, comfortable Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Another chilly start this morning Gulf Coast! We are going to warm up to 66 degrees today for the high this afternoon with sunny skies and no chance of rain.

A weak cold front is going to move through later tonight and it will make it feel colder tomorrow with the high of 63 degrees. We are then going to be on a slow warming trend with a high of 68 on Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny skies with no chance of rain through Wednesday.

On Thursday there is a 10% chance of rain with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The nightly lows will be in the low to mid 50s for the end of next week. A front moves through between next Friday and Saturday and will bring some rain and cooler temperatures to the area for next weekend.