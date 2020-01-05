Sunny and warmer Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be a tad bit warmer than last night with lows dipping into the lower 40’s near and south of I-10 and the upper 30’s north of I-10. Skies will be starry and the wind will be calm, so it will be a beautiful night for some stargazing!

Tomorrow brings more beautiful blue sky and sunshine with highs in the mid-to-upper 60’s. We will have a very weak and mostly dry cold front pass our area on Tuesday morning. We could see a handful of showers Tuesday morning along with a slight temperature drop and wind shift (from south to north). By Wednesday we are back to dry skies and sunny conditions.

Moving towards the end of the work week, Friday and Saturday look like our wettest days ahead of our next system. We could see some strong to severe thunderstorms, but that is far out so we will be watching it and will keep you updated throughout the week. That will likely move out Sunday with only a few stray showers in the morning.