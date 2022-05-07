MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mother Nature delivered the Gulf Coast a nice Saturday and looks to bring stunning, but warm weather for Mother’s Day Sunday.

Tonight…the forecast is looking quiet, and calm as high pressure remains in firm control of our pattern. Winds will remain light and out of the northeast. Temperatures will ease on down with relatively low humidity. Most of the Gulf Coast will wake up Sunday morning to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mother Nature will keep the tranquil weather around for our Mother’s Day. Expect lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. A few inland locations may briefly hit 90.

This nice weather will stick around through the first half of next week as an area of high pressure builds in from the northeast. Highs will get warmer day by day. Many areas will hit the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

An area of low pressure may begin to drift into the southeast U.S. from the Atlantic. We may see enough moisture to pop off one or two showers by the end of the week.