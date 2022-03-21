Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

RIGHT NOW: We start out clear and cool this morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s and clear skies. Winds right now are mostly calm, but this will change throughout the day to between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

TODAY/TONIGHT: Highs today will top out in the low-to-mid 70’s as our skies stay clear. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s as clouds build ahead of our next system.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Enjoy the sunshine today because our next system moves in the second half of Tuesday into Wednesday morning bringing the chance of severe weather yet again. Those west of I-65 are in a level 3 of 5 risk with those east of I-65 in a level 2 of 5 risk. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes all appear possible. Timing right now looks to be second half of Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: We clear out Thursday through the weekend with temps sticking in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s.