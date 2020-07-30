Sunny and warm end to the work week, Isaias expected to become a hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast finally got a decent amount of blue sky and sunshine Thursday. This drier weather pattern looks to continue this Friday. We also continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Isaias.

A stray shower will be possible early in the evening, but most of the area will miss out on any significant rain. Skies will stay partly cloudy as we move through the late evening and overnight period. A light west wind will stick around with overnight temperatures ranging from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s at the coast.

A batch of upper-level dry air will move over the region Friday. This will act to suppress shower and storm activity so we will leave rain out of the forecast. It will be a warm end to the work week with highs temperature soaring into the lower and middle 90s. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon with a light southwest breeze.

Moisture will return for the weekend. This will lead to the development of a few showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Any storms that form will be very spotty.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Isaias will emerge north of Hispaniola tonight and move into the southern Bahamas. Some strengthening is possible Friday with the storm approaching South Florida by the weekend. The storm will have no impact on the Gulf Coast.