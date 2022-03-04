MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! We have a beautiful stretch of weather along the Gulf Coast! We are starting out with temperatures in the mid 40s for our inland communities and low 50s along the coast.

Dew points are low this morning and will stay low. This means it will feel nice and dry throughout the day. It will be hard to find a cloud in the sky. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s over the next few days. The rain chances will stay away until Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers.