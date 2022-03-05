MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – What a great start to our weekend! As we head towards the afternoon we have pretty, blue skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow morning we could see areas of patchy fog with dew points in the upper 50s. Once we head towards the late morning that sunshine will take over. A few more clouds tomorrow with only a 10% chance of a stray sprinkle. Temperatures will be in the low 80s in the afternoon.

A roller coaster of rain next week with off and on showers Monday-Friday. A front will approach us on Monday with a 40% chance of thunderstorms. It is not looking like it will be severe. The front will then stall out over us and we will see off and on lingering showers throughout Friday. By Wednesday, we could see a low risk for flooding.