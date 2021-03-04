Sunny and Seasonal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Thursday morning, we are almost to the weekend. Our weather for the second half of the work-week will be a big improvement over the first half.

There won’t be any issues weather wise out the door. The sky is dry and visibility is good. Just reach for an extra layer or two as we begin the day in the 30s and 40s.

With sunshine in abundance temperatures will warm steadily today. Most will top out in the upper 60s and a few spots will likely hit 70°! Humidity will be low and winds will be light. Get outside and enjoy today if you can. Tonight will turn chilly under a clear sky with lows in the mid 40s.

Most of Friday looks good as well with highs climbing to the upper 60s. Clouds will increase by the second half of the day as our next system approaches. There will be scattered showers and a maybe an isolated thunderstorm late Friday into early Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon the rain will be gone which means the weekend is looking good. Both days will bring clear nights in the 40s and partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Into early next week we keep sunshine with highs more-so in the low to mid 70s!