Sunny and Seasonable with Elevated Wildfire Risk Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, we are halfway through the week. Today’s forecast headlines include more sunshine, lower humidity, and the risk for elevated fire weather. There is a RED FLAG warning that will go into effect for our Panhandle Counties beginning at 11 AM which will last through 7 PM.

A RED FLAG warning means that conditions are favorable for wildfires with a combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures. Any fires that begin in these conditions will likely spread out of control. Burning is recommended to be avoided today. For areas along and east of I-65 in Alabama, there is an elevated fire risk today due to a lot of the same factors in the red flag warning.

Today begins with a slight chance for a shower or rumble of thunder as a cold front moves through. Past day-break any rain moves away and the clouds will begin to clear. Temperatures will be close to seasonable averages today with highs in the low to mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 mph and gusts could reach 20 mph. It will feel nice, but again, keep in mind today’s fire risk.

By tonight that north wind will help cool us down in a big way. Temperatures will head for the lower 50s for lows with upper 40s farther inland. Skies will be clear and winds will begin to die down out of the north. Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day with highs a little below normal, in the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies will be sunny and winds will be light out of the northeast.

The end of the week brings us a few more changes. Most of the day will be dry and seasonable with higher humidity working in. A cold front approaches Friday night bringing a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. This front exits the region by midday Saturday and then we’ll enter a stretch with temperatures about 5 degrees below averages. Saturday is highs in the mid to upper 70s and Sunday will begin around 50 degrees. Mother’s Day will be sunny with highs around 80, then we’ll begin to warm the first half of next week while sunshine sticks around.

Today’s marine forecast includes a small craft advisory that is in effect until noon today. Expect north winds 20-25 kts. Seas will be 3-4 ft.