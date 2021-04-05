Sunny and seasonable weather continues, Rain chances rise late this week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a glorious stretch of weather for the Gulf Coast. Our warming trend will continue ahead of rain and storms later this week.

It will be another 24 hours of quiet and tranquil weather on the Gulf Coast. High pressure sitting to our east will keep winds light and out of the south overnight. Mostly clear skies will continue with overnight low temperatures falling into the middle 50s, which is close to seasonal norms. Some fog will be possible, but we don’t anticipate anything widespread.

Tuesday will be another quiet day. Temperatures will warm up quickly with most areas reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon. A few locations may touch the 80-degree mark. A few clouds will develop during the afternoon.

The weather pattern becomes more active for the back half of the week. A series of cold fronts will drive up moisture leading to areas of showers and storms. The rain chances will pick up by daybreak Thursday. A 40-50% chance of storms will continue through Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Morning lows will be warmer in the 60s.