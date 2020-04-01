Sunny and seasonable weather ahead as we kick off April

Temperatures will cool off nicely through the evening and overnight hours. The cold front that brought the severe weather to the region will continue moving east as drier air moves into the region. It will feel quite comfortable tonight and into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will stay lighter and out of the north.

We are set up for a couple of gorgeous weather days for Wednesday and Thursday. Lower humidity and light winds will be the story with an area of high pressure in control. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s, which is close to what you would normally expect for the first day of April. Temperatures will get a few degrees warmer through the end of the week. Highs will approach 80 by Friday. Rain chances will rise again for the weekend and early next week.