Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start off quiet and chilly with 30’s north of I-10 and 40’s right at the coast. The radar is quiet and will stay that way throughout the day. The winds have finally died down with just a light northeast breeze today.

Sunshine will stick around today with a few clouds here and there. Highs today will rise to right where they should be this time of year in the lower 60’s for most. Tonight, clouds will build as lows stay relatively mild in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s inland and mid-40’s right at the beaches.

A dry cold front moves through Friday with very little rain possible….most will stay dry. You will notice mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions throughout the day. The dry front will also bring in very cold temperatures for the weekend. We are talking 20’s both Saturday and Sunday morning with wind chill values likely in the teens. Temps will stay in the 40’s Saturday with highs warming to near 60 degrees Sunday. We warm moving into next week with rain chances returning midweek.