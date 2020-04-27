Sunny and seasonable for Monday, rain possible Wednesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies, and more seasonable temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s for most spots. Inland communities will see the mid-40’s where the coastline will stick in the low-to-mid 50’s.

We had a cold front pass by our area yesterday that has made our weather cooler and drier. That will last for next couple of days. Tomorrow we will have highs in the mid-70’s with plenty of blue sky and sunshine.

Our next system moves in Wednesday and that is where we will see our next rain chance. Some strong or briefly severe thunderstorms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not likely at this time. We will keep you updated as we get closer!