Sunny and seasonable afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! We are seeing beautiful skies today with barely any clouds. Clear skies today with building clouds Wednesday. Highs will be staying in the low to mid 70s today and tomorrow. Expect clouds to start building on Wednesday with our next front passing on Thursday.

The overcast skies will keep our temperatures in the upper 60s on Thursday with a 20% chance of rain. Overcast skies will stick around on Friday which will keep our temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s! A cooldown to end the week with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s this weekend.