Sunny and Seasonable

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast and happy Friday.

It’s going to be another beautiful day. Out the door you’ll find temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with clear conditions. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the upper 80s, but with a continuing north wind keeping the humidity low, it will be more than bearable. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine. Tonight will be similar to last night with lows in the upper 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Our nice weather carries into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s, but we’ll see a slight uptick in our humidity and we’ll introduce a small rain chance. We won’t see many changes into next week. Our skies will remain mostly dry and temperatures will hover around seasonable averages.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way for at least the next 5 days.