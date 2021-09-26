Sunny and mostly dry streak continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Today was a picture-perfect day with crystal clear blue skies, temps in the upper low-to-mid 80’s and tons of sunshine. Clear conditions will continue overnight with lows dropping quickly to the upper 50’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 60’s at the coast. It will be a great night to get out and enjoy the weather!

For your Monday we bring back the sunshine and blue skies, and temperatures will warm back into the mid-80’s for most. It will be a great day to get out and go for a walk or really just do anything outside.

This sunny and dry pattern continues for the next 7 days with little to no rain expected. We do have a small chance for a few sprinkles midweek, but most will stay dry. We will warm back into the mid-to-upper 80’s with lows in the mid-60’s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin stays busy with Hurricane Sam now a category 4 storm and is still rapidly intensifying. The latest track has Sam maintaining its intensity for the next several days. The good news is, most models curve this north into the Atlantic. It is unlikely that Sam will directly impact the United States. We are also tracking three other disturbances. The first is near Bermuda and has a low chance for development. This one is not a threat to our area. The second and third are emerging off the coast of Africa. These have a better chance for development, and we will keep an eye on them, but they are not currently imminent threats to our area.