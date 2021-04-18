Sunny and mild streak ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a soggy week and first half of the weekend, today was a welcomed pattern change with a mix of sun and clouds, dry skies, and temperatures near 70 degrees for most. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the upper 40’s in our inland communities, low-to-mid 50’s along and near I-10 and upper 50’s right at the beaches. Winds will be out of the north at 5 mph.

To kick of your work week, highs will reach the low-to-mid 70’s for your Monday with more sunshine and dry skies! This dry and mild pattern looks to stick around through Friday, but as we approach the weekend, our next system will start to move in and we will see rain chances go up.