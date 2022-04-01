Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start out cool and clear with temps in the 50’s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Throughout the day, we keep the sunshine around with highs reaching the low-to-mid 70’s and no rain chance. Lows tonight will drop to the 40’s and 50’s.

Saturday, the front that passed our area yesterday will wobble back towards our coast bringing the chance for showers and a few storms mainly near the coastline during the morning and midday hours. How much of the coast will see rain depends on how far that front wobbles north. Temps will reach the mid-70’s.

We dry out Sunday and Monday with highs near 80 degrees and tons of sunshine. Looking ahead to Tuesday/Wednesday, our next system moves in. It does bring our next rain chance but also the possibility of strong to severe storms yet again. We look to dry out again by the end of next week. Temps stick in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.