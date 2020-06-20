Sunny and hot Father’s Day, scattered storms next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday and first day of summer! Our weather today lined up with what we would expect for the first day of summer with warm temperatures and a few showers. After sunset the handful of showers we have seen should dissipate. Lows tonight will drop to near 70 degrees in our inland communities and mid-70’s near the coastline.

Your Father’s Day forecast looks very similar to today’s weather with highs in the lower 90’s inland and upper 80’s near the coast with a 10% chance that an afternoon shower finds you.

Next week, our chance of rain grows as a front stalls to our north. It does not look like a washout, but there is a chance for rain every day. Highs will stick in the upper 80’s. As the Saharan dust makes its way across the Atlantic and into the Gulf of Mexico next week, you can expect a lull in tropical activity, more vivid and beautiful sunsets/sunrises, and the possibility of poor air quality (could cause allergies to flare up).