Sunny and Dry Tuesday, Weather Aware Wednesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast!

We had a weak cold front pass through last night bringing in drier air. Most are starting off in the 60’s this morning with low humidity and clear skies. The dry air in place will keep the radar clear and sun shining! Highs today will be seasonable in the mid-to-upper 70’s for most.

Tonight the clear skies will continue with lows dropping to the mid-to-upper 50’s north of I-10 and mid-60’s at the coast. Winds will be from the north at around 5 mph.

Wednesday morning we will see increasing clouds as the cold front approaches, but the rain will hold off until the evening. After sunset Wednesday, we will see a line of thunderstorms move through bringing the chance for severe weather. Some of our area is under a level 2 of 5 risk meaning scattered severe storms are possible while others are under a level 1 of 5 risk meaning isolated severe storms are possible. Main threats include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain. Timing looks to be Wednesday evening through sunrise Thursday, so be sure you have multiple ways to get warnings. Severe weather is not guaranteed, but a possibility.

After that moves through, MUCH cooler air will move in dropping highs to the 60’s and lows to the 40’s and 50’s through the weekend. Halloween looks LOVELY with cool temperatures and mostly clear skies.