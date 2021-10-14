Sunny and dry Thursday, tracking next cold front

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off calm this morning with no rain and temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Back off to the west we are seeing our next system build that will pass through this weekend. We are seeing a couple areas of patchy fog this morning, so watch out for that on your morning commute. Other than that, temps stay in the upper 60’s through sunrise. Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s yet again with no rain and a mix of clouds and sun.

Lows tonight will drop to the low-to-mid 70’s at the beaches and mid-to-upper 60’s further north. Partly cloudy skies will continue with a south wind around 5 mph turning calm overnight.

We are tracking our next big cold front that is forecast to knock these temps down. Right now timing looks to be Friday night into Saturday. During this time we could see scattered showers and storms move through, but it does not look to be a super rainy system. Once the front passes Saturday morning, skies will clear and colder air will usher in. We are expecting highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s Sunday into next week. By midweek temps will moderate before our next front approaches by the end of next week.

We are tracking one area in the tropics that has a low chance for development. This is NOT a threat to our neighborhood, but is a great reminder that hurricane season runs through November.