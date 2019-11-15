Sunny and cool

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- A quiet, chilly start to your Friday. The wind gusts might make it feel brisk as you are heading out the door this morning. Any chance of rain is subsiding and the clouds will begin to clear as we head into the late morning hours.

A sunny day ahead! We will heat up to the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. We will cool down into the low to upper 30s for the low tonight with dry conditions and a North wind. It will be colder tonight than it was last night!

This weekend we have no chance of rain with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s. The lows will increase to the low to mid 40s by the start of next week. Only a small chance of a stray shower on Monday and Tuesday.