Sunny and cool afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- There is a slight breeze outside with wind chills values a few degrees cooler than the temperature. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s with stellar blue skies. The sunshine and dry weather will stick around through this weekend. Highs will slowly get back to around average in the mid-60s by this Sunday!

On Monday a weak front will be passing through with a 20% chance of seeing a shower. Behind the front we wont cool down but instead continue on a warming trend. Temperatures will near the mid 70s by the end of next week.