Sunny and cool afternoon

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- There is a slight breeze outside with wind chills values a few degrees cooler than the temperature. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s with stellar blue skies. The sunshine and dry weather will stick around through this weekend. Highs will slowly get back to around average in the mid-60s by this Sunday!

On Monday a weak front will be passing through with a 20% chance of seeing a shower. Behind the front we wont cool down but instead continue on a warming trend. Temperatures will near the mid 70s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories