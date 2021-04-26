Sunny and Comfortable Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The sunshine continues into the start of your work week. The NE wind will continue at around 5-10 mph.

This afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 80’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 70’s at the beaches. We keep rain out of the forecast until Thursday when our next system approaches. Highs will stick in the lower 80’s through mid-week, but as the rain rolls in temps will decrease to the mid-to-upper 70’s.