Sunny and comfortable Memorial Day!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The streak of beautiful conditions continues. There might be a few more clouds in the forecast today with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There is no chance of rain today with a low risk for rip currents at the beach. The wind will start to switch from the south overnight which will produce a few more clouds throughout your Tuesday. Afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast throughout the rest of the week with a summerlike pattern underway.